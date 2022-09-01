Shutters of Thumbalahalli dam in Dharmapuri opened upon reaching full capacity

The dam has reached full capacity after a period of 17 years

Collector K. Shanti opened the shutters of Thumbalahalli dam in view of the reservoir reaching close its full capacity here on Wednesday. The dam had reached 12.14 ft of total reservoir capacity of 14.76 ft. Thumbalahalli dam receives is fed by the waters of Chinnar dam. With the latter reaching its full capacity and outflow from Chinnar dam increased, the shutters of Thumbalahalli dam were opened considering its safety, according to the administration.

The dam has reached full capacity after a period of 17 years. The inflow into the dam was 256 cusecs. In the wake of the dam’s shutters lifted, the administration has issued a flood alert along Poolapadi river. People living in low-lying areas of the river are urged to exercise caution. The district administration has issued a public advisory not to cross the river, or venture into the river to fish, or guide cattle through the river in view of the heavy discharge from the dam into the river.