Shutdown called by Hindu, Muslim outfits remains incident-free

Shops and establishments remained shut here on Saturday due to the dawn to dusk shutdown separately called by Hindu Munnani and Federation of Coimbatore District All Jamath and Islamic Organisations which was incident-free.

As per assessments made by the police, more than 95 % shops and establishments were closed in the city while it did not have same impact in rural parts of the district.

According to Hindu Munnani State president Kadeswara C. Subramaniam, the shutdown was for condemning the assault on its Coimbatore district secretary Madukkarai Anand late on Wednesday and also to resist the attempts by communal elements to create a riot-like situation in Coimbatore.

Federation of Coimbatore District All Jamath and Islamic Organisations called for the shutdown, according to its coordinator K. Raja Hussain, to condemn the attempts by communal forces to spoil peace in Coimbatore.

The city witnessed heavy deployment of police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) of the Central Reserve Police Force. Apart from the police deployment of about 1,500, 300 RAF personnel were stationed at sensitive and important locations in the city.

Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan and three Deputy Commissioners of Police took part in flag marches conducted along with RAF personnel through Bharathiar Road, Cross Cut Road, 100 Feet Road at Gandhipuram and from Kuniyamuthur to Athupalam.

Some shops, hotels and other establishments in the city were opened in the afternoon though the footfall of people was very low. While shops and hotels largely remained shut in places like Periyanaickenpalayam and Annur, majority of shops and hotels were open at Mettuapalaym and Pollachi from morning.

Muslim clerics under the banner of Ulama Sabhai took out a march from Karumbukadai to Athupalam wearing black turban in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. They released black balloons.

Members from Federation of Coimbatore District All Jamath and Islamic Organisations distributed food packets to the needy and people who were stranded in bus stands at Gandhipuram, Ukkadam, railway station and near Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.