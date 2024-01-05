ADVERTISEMENT

Shriram Ilakkiya Kazhagam’s Thirukkural elocution contest winners

January 05, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

Shriram Ilakkiya Kazhagam, the literary wing of Shriram Group, organised Thirukkural Elocution Contest 2023 for school and college students across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The State-level Thirukkural contest was conducted at three levels - Junior (Classes: 6-8), Senior (Classes: 9-12), College and witnessed an overall participation of 4816 students.  A total of 36 finalists (one from each of the three levels and across 12 centres) selected from semi-final round contested in the grand finale.

The winners list of the finale are as follows:  junior level:  first prize: P.T. Sangameswaran, Govt. Boys Hr. Sec. School, Sangagiri (Salem Zone); second prize: S. Akil, Satchidananda Jothi Nikethan International School, Mettupalayam (Coimbatore Zone); third prize: P. Varsha, Shemford School, Chidambaram (Puducherry Zone).

Senior Level: first prize: S.K. Bhaveshprasanna, Government. Higher Secondary. School, Nannilam (Thiruvarur Zone); second prize: S. Shivani, DAV Girls Higher Secondary School, Chennai (Tambaram Zone); third prize: M.K. Kavyapriya, Sri Sundareswara Vidya Sala Matricular Higher Secondary School, Melur (Madurai Zone), College Level: First Prize: M. Manivasagam, Madurai Kamaraj University, Madurai (Madurai Zone), second prize: A. Balapriyadarshini, Dr. MGR Govt. Arts and Science College for Women, Villuppuram (Puducherry Zone), third Prize: T. Sureka, PSG Medical College, Peelamedu, Coimbatore (Coimbatore Zone).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

First prize winners of each category were honoured with a cash award of ₹10,000, shield and certificate. Second prize winners were given ₹ 7,500, shield and certificate and third prize winners ₹ 5,000, shield and certificate. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US