Shriram Ilakkiya Kazhagam’s Thirukkural elocution contest winners

January 05, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

Shriram Ilakkiya Kazhagam, the literary wing of Shriram Group, organised Thirukkural Elocution Contest 2023 for school and college students across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The State-level Thirukkural contest was conducted at three levels - Junior (Classes: 6-8), Senior (Classes: 9-12), College and witnessed an overall participation of 4816 students.  A total of 36 finalists (one from each of the three levels and across 12 centres) selected from semi-final round contested in the grand finale.

The winners list of the finale are as follows:  junior level:  first prize: P.T. Sangameswaran, Govt. Boys Hr. Sec. School, Sangagiri (Salem Zone); second prize: S. Akil, Satchidananda Jothi Nikethan International School, Mettupalayam (Coimbatore Zone); third prize: P. Varsha, Shemford School, Chidambaram (Puducherry Zone).

Senior Level: first prize: S.K. Bhaveshprasanna, Government. Higher Secondary. School, Nannilam (Thiruvarur Zone); second prize: S. Shivani, DAV Girls Higher Secondary School, Chennai (Tambaram Zone); third prize: M.K. Kavyapriya, Sri Sundareswara Vidya Sala Matricular Higher Secondary School, Melur (Madurai Zone), College Level: First Prize: M. Manivasagam, Madurai Kamaraj University, Madurai (Madurai Zone), second prize: A. Balapriyadarshini, Dr. MGR Govt. Arts and Science College for Women, Villuppuram (Puducherry Zone), third Prize: T. Sureka, PSG Medical College, Peelamedu, Coimbatore (Coimbatore Zone).

First prize winners of each category were honoured with a cash award of ₹10,000, shield and certificate. Second prize winners were given ₹ 7,500, shield and certificate and third prize winners ₹ 5,000, shield and certificate. 

