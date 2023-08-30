HamberMenu
Shriram Ilakkiya Kazhagam to organise Thirukkural contests from October 7 to November 19

August 30, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Shriram Ilakkiya Kazhagam, the literary wing of Shriram Group, one of India’s leading non-banking financial companies, will be organising Thirukkural elocution, drawing and essay competitions from October 7 to November 19 for school and college students across 12 centres covering Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. 

The Coimbatore zone competition will be held at the Suburban Higher Secondary School in Ram Nagar on November 18. The contest in other cities will be held as follows: Salem on October 28 and 23, Erode on November 19.

Interested persons can collect the application forms from the nearest Shriram Chits branches or download from www.shriramchits.com.

Last date for submitting the filled in application form is October 14. The contestants will be divided into three groups – Juniors (Classes: VI to VIII), Seniors (Classes: IX to Plus Two) and College (UG, PG, engineering, medical and polytechnic students). 

