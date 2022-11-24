Shriram Group organises contest for students in Coimbatore

November 24, 2022 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

Around 184 school and college students from across the Coimbatore district participated in the Thirukkural elocution and drawing contest held by Shriram Ilakkiya Kazhagam, a part of Shriram Group.

S. Giruba Shankar of Satchidananda Jothi Nikethan International School, Mettupalayam, bagged the first prize in the elocution competition under the Juniors category, P. Harishini of the same school won under the Seniors category and M. Kavinilavan of PSG College of Arts and Science won under the College category.

In the drawing competition, E. Kowsika of TAT Kalanilayam Middle School in Coimbatore came first under the Juniors category, M.S. Birundha of Sri Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya Swami Shivananda Higher Secondary School in Coimbatore won under Seniors category and S. Pirabakaran of Ganga College of Nursing won under College category.

