Shrinking a lake to expand a road

Ramanayakkan Lake, Hosur’s largest human-made lake, has lost an acre and is dismembered of its 16th Century stone rainwater gauge, to a road expansion project executed by the State Highways Department here.

A road extension and bund strengthening along the curvature of the west end of the lake on Taluk Office Road here was carrried out at a cost of ₹.8.9 crore. However, this expansion by 700 metres into the lake, on a segment whose traffic potential is variable, has swallowed up a sizeable boundary area of the lake.

In March, the project was temporarily suspended following concerns over a probable removal of the ancient rainwater gauge inside the lake.

But, the officials including the then Sub Collector Vimal Raj and the Executive Engineer of State Highways told The Hindu that the project only involved strengthening of the bund and an expansion of the road without going into the lake.

Three months later, an additional road, twice as wide as the existing road has been constructed into the lake. The centuries-old rain water gauge mandapam was also dismembered and put aside for “relocation”.

The widening that was carried out for 700 metres, as claimed by the State Highways officials, and aligned into the lake’s curvature has effectively swallowed up an acre of the lake.

Speaking to The Hindu, on the extension at the cost of the lake area, a traders’ body source said, it was avoidable, though, they have now constructed pucca inlets and outlets.

The lake area is said to be about 128 acres.

However, some portions have been taken away for development and beautification projects. On the South end, the ring road came into being, on the west end of the lake, a public park with walkers path was constructed; and now on the north end, the State Highways has extended the Sub-Collector’s Office Road, shrinking the lake by over an acre.

‘Covert encroachments’

According to Aadhavan Deetchanya, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association and Hosur-based writer, such State-led projects are covert encroachments on water bodies.

The project segment was part of the Hosur-Denkanikottai-Thally Road and was conceived in 2011, at the behest of Hosur Municipality says the Executive Engineer of the project.

However, the project was implemented nine years later, this summer, at a cost of ₹8.9 crore, without considering the changed ecological concerns.

Only in January this year, the Madras High Court slammed the State Government for inaction on encroachments in water bodies and asked it to furnish details of action taken to stop encroachments. However, the expansion of the road happens despite the court directive.