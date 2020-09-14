SHRC seeks report on alleged police excess

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), Tamil Nadu, issued notice to the Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore District (Rural) Police, seeking a detailed report on the alleged police excess on a man from earlier this month.
The action was taken in connection with alleged police torture on Kannan (27), a construction worker from Tenkasi, whom the Periyanaickenpalayam police had taken into custody and grilled as part of the investigation into an unsolved murder.
SHRC took suo motu cognisance of the alleged police torture based on a report appeared in an English daily. The SP has been asked to submit a detailed report before the SHRC within three weeks.
Man killed in accident
A man hailing from Cheran Ma Nagar here died after the two-wheeler he rode was hit by a car on Monday. The police have identified the deceased as Muthukumar (35). He was travelling on the two-wheeler with his wife and son when the accident happened.
Man assaulted
The Kattoor police have started investigation into the assault on a textile showroom employee by three men near Gandhipuram on Sunday. The police said Velmurugan (41) from Dindigul was attacked by the three men when he was returning home after work on Sunday night. He was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.
