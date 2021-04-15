SHRC seeks report from TNSTC on conductor assaulting passenger

ERODE

15 April 2021 21:41 IST

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report over a recent video that showed a conductor of a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus assaulting an elderly passenger on a bus here on April 11.

The commission called for a detailed report from the Managing Director, TNSTC, Coimbatore within three weeks.

The video that went viral on social media showed conductor Kumar (35) assaulting passenger Ganesan (73) of Chithode on board a bus from Sathyamangalam to Rasipuram via Erode.

The incident took place on Sunday morning when Ganesan, who boarded the bus at Chithode, was on his way to the market in Erode. Kumar had assumed that Ganesan was in an inebriated condition and had entered into an altercation with him. The conductor was placed under suspension on April 12 after the video clip taken by a co-passenger went viral.