SHRC orders State govt. to pay ₹1 lakh to law student for illegal custody by police

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), Tamil Nadu, has ordered the State government to pay a compensation of ₹1 lakh to a law student who was allegedly kidnapped and tortured by three police personnel of Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on the pretext of an enquiry in 2019.

The government has been directed to pay the compensation to R. Rameshkumar, a resident of Vinayagar Koil Street at Thirumalayampalayam, within a month in the order passed by D. Jayachandran, member of the SHRC, on Tuesday.

The SHRC ordered that the State government may recover the compensation amount from the three police officers – ₹25,000 each from Thooyamani Vellaisamy, former inspector of Madukkarai circle, and G. Manivannan, former inspector of Vadavalli - Thondamuthur circle, and ₹50,000 from Anandakumar, former sub-inspector of K.K. Chavadi police station. The commission also recommended disciplinary action against the respondents as per the rules.

Mr. Rameshkumar had alleged in his complaint that the three police officers came to his house at 2 a.m. on November 12, 2019 and kidnapped him. They took him 800 metres away from his house and tortured him in the guise of an enquiry.

As per his complaint, the incident happened after Mr. Rameshkumar sought some details regarding solid waste management from Thirumalayampalayam town panchayat through the Right to Information (RTI) Act on October 25, 2019. The complaint alleged that the Executive Officer of the panchayat Felix informed Manikandan, a temporary driver of the panchayat, about the RTI query and the latter called him over phone on November 6 and threatened him not to ask for such information.

Mr. Rameshkumar alleged that Manikandan came to his house two days later and picked up a quarrel with his father Ranganathan.

Following the incident, Mr. Rameshkumar gave complaints to Coimbatore District Collector, Coimbatore Rural Superintendent of Police and to the sub-inspector of police, K.K.Chavadi police station on the same day, he had alleged in his complaint.