SHRC orders inquiry into shooting of murder case accused in police custody in Coimbatore

March 15, 2023

The State Human Rights Commissioner (SHRC), Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into the incident in which a murder case accused was shot in his knee when he was in the custody of the Coimbatore City Police on March 7.

The Inspector General/Director, Investigation Division of SHRC, has been tasked to investigate the incident wherein the murder case accused M. Sanjay Raja, 32, of Sivanandapuram in Coimbatore, was shot in his knee by a sub-inspector (SI). The IG has been tasked to submit a report before the Commission within six weeks. The SHRC took suo motu cognizance on the issue based on a newspaper report.

According to the police, Raja and four others murdered R. Sathyapandi, 31, of Arapalayam in Madurai, a murder case accused who worked for a realtor in Coimbatore, after chasing him on Siddhapudur - Nava India Road in the city on February 12. The accused hacked and shot Sathyapandi, one of the accused in the murder of Hindu Munnani supporter C. Biju, 31, at Ram Nagar in the city on September 13, 2020.

Raja surrendered before a court at Egmore in the first week of March and the Race Course police got him in custody for five days. According to the police, a team took Raja to a foothill near Karattumedu in Coimbatore district on March 7 morning for the recovery of a revolver. The police claimed that Raja fired two rounds at the police after taking out the revolver which had hidden at the place. An SI shot Raja on his left leg after which he dropped the revolver, the police had claimed.

