State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) member V. Kannadasan, on Monday, inspected the open air prison in Salem. The prison (farm jail) is situated near Jagir Ammapalayam and is spread over 11 acres. Inmates with good conduct are allowed to engage in farming activities, and they are also eligible for early release or remission. Ten prisoners are allowed to work in the farm jail. On Monday, Mr. Kannadasan inspected the prison and inquired about the crops under cultivation.

Related Topics Salem