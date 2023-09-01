HamberMenu
SHRC member inspects jails and senior citizens’ homes in Dharmapuri

September 01, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

State Human Rights Commission member V. Kannadasan on Friday inspected the basic amenities at various State-run facilities, including senior citizens’ homes, adoption centres, and jails.

Among the places he visited were Nirmala men’s and women’s senior citizens’ homes in Nallampalli, child adoption centre at Nallampalli; district jail on Sogathur Road; observation home, and the Dharmapuri sub-jail.

Mr. Kannadasan inspected the bathrooms and toilets in the senior citizens homes and the jails. He also inspected the rooms and ventilation, kitchens, drinking water quality, and enquired about the basic amenities.

The overall state of the facilities indicated a healthy co-ordination between the district administration, revenue administration, jail administration, and the police, Mr. Kannadasan said.

The undertrials were asked about the availability of legal aid and the permission for communication with their families. There were no complaints from the residents and inmates in the senior citizens homes and the government observation home respectively, he said.

. A report regarding the inspection will be submitted to the State Government.

