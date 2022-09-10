SHRC imposes fine on two police personnel in Salem

Staff Reporter
September 10, 2022 18:44 IST

The State Human Rights Commission imposed ₹25,000 fine each on an Assistant Commissioner of Police and a special sub inspector recently.

In the year 2016, the Kitchipalayam police inquired Parameswari (39) and her husband Muthusami, residents of Pachapatti, regarding a case. At that time, the station inspector J. Nagarajan (presently Assistant Commissioner for Suramangalam) spoke to the couple over the phone and allegedly abused them. Following this, in the year 2019, Parameswari moved the State Human Rights Commission regarding the incident.

The panel after holding an inquiry imposed ₹25,000 fine each on the Inspector and special sub inspector P. Chinnusamy. The Commission also recommended a departmental inquiry against the two personnel.

