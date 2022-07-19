SHRC imposes fine on two officials in Tiruppur district

The Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has recommended the State government to initiate disciplinary proceedings against two government officials from Tiruppur district, on Monday.

In response to a petition filed by V. Pushpalatha from Samigoundanpalayam in Palladam Taluk against the panchayat secretary, Semmipalayam, and Block Development Officer, Palladam, the Commission imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on the officials and directed to pay it as a compensation to the petitioner.

The complainant had a water tax arrear of ₹4,920 to the panchayat, because of which water connection to her house was disconnected. Despite settling the arrears, the panchayat officials failed to restore the connection, the complainant alleged. She also said the husband of the panchayat president interfered in the administration and told the officials not to restore the water connection.

After the investigation, the Commission recommended disciplinary action against them for delayed restoration of water supply. The Commission also asked the government to ensure that the family members of women village panchayat presidents did not interfere in the administration.