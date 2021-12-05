SHRC chief inspects Coimbatore Central Prison

Chairman of the Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) S. Baskaran inspected the Coimbatore Central Prison on Saturday. Sources at the prison said that the Chairman visited the prison as part of a routine inspection. A release issued by the Prison Superintendent M. Urmila said that Mr. Baskaran inspected the prison hospital, workshop, kitchen, VOC block, high security block and women's block and heard the grievances of the inmates. G. Shanmuga Sundaram, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Prisons (Coimbatore range), and Ms. Urmila were present.