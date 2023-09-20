HamberMenu
Showcause notices issued to hotels in Krishnagiri

September 20, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A hotel that was served with show cause notice by the Food Safety Department in Krishnagiri on Wednesday.

A hotel that was served with show cause notice by the Food Safety Department in Krishnagiri on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

  The Food safety department in a series of inspections across hotels and eateries, has issued show cause notices to erring food establishments for various lapses here in the district on Wednesday.

A total of six such show cause notices have been issued in Krishnagiri town by the food safety department. 

 The inspections on the heels of the death of a schoolgirl in Namakkal after consumption of shawarma, has led to identification of hotels, where stored food was old/unhygienically prepared. 

According to her, mass raids were carried out in 32 hotels and among those six hotels were identified with stale food/ food prepared under unhygienic condition.

The raids also led to seizure of 18 kg of chicken; 12 kg of cooked/stored rice; 500 gms of mayonnaise; 300 grams of synthetic food colours; two kg of shawarma.  Notices have been issued to six outlets and two samples were lifted and sent for analysis. 

Speaking to The Hindu, Collector K.M.Sarayu said the inspections are continuing to monitor the compliance with food safety guidelines.  

On Monday night, a group of migrant workers had food poisoning and were admitted to the government hospital in Krishnagiri. However, the food poisoning of the 13 workers were from self-cooking and inspection from the revenue officials revealed that lenthils and pulses had fungus growing in them. Their treatment is being monitored and all are recovering, the Collector said.

