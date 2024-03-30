Show cause notices issued to 980 government staff in Coimbatore for skipping training sessions

March 30, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

District Collector and Returning Officer Kranthi Kumar Pati has issued show-cause notices to 980 government staff, who initially agreed to participate in election duties but are now refusing to do so and have missed training sessions conducted for the Lok Sabha elections.

Out of 16,073 individuals assigned election duties across polling booths in 10 Assembly constituencies in Coimbatore, 3,779 are chief polling officers and the remaining 12,294 are polling officers. The majority of the absentees belong to the Education Department. These staff members have been given two days to submit their explanations.

Some staff members have expressed willingness to participate, while others have cited medical reasons for their unwillingness. Reasons for hesitancy among those who initially volunteered include the requirement to arrive at the respective booths a day ahead of polling and being able to return only a day after voting is over.

Additionally, there is reported dissatisfaction with the remuneration provided for this duty.