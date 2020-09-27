Show-cause notices issued to 109 bought-leaf factories for ‘deviations’

UDHAGAMANDALAM

27 September 2020 18:00 IST

The Tea Board, Coonoor has issued show-cause notices to 109 bought-leaf tea factories after “deviations,” such as a lack of quality leaf procurement, poor hygiene standards, non-maintenance of statutory records among others, were discovered during inspection of the factories.

In a press release, the Tea Board- Coonoor said that the deviations by the factories also included defaulting online payments to farmers, non-adherence to licensed production limits, non-removal of iron filings, failure to declare monthly tea waste produced, non-payment of green leaf price as per the price-sharing formula to farmers as well as for accumulating above-permissible levels of tea waste at the factories.

Advertising

Advertising

The Tea Board said that a total of 119 tea factories were inspected in September in the Southern Zone and that the 109 factories which were found to have the “deviations” have been given time to reply and offer their explanations as to why they were not following established rules governing the various aspects of green tea production. It said that action would be initiated against the factories as per the Tea Marketing Control Order of 2003 and Tea Waste Control Order of 1959.

An order has also been issued to all orthodox/dual tea manufacturers in South India to declare the tea waste generated at the factories and to upload the details of the amount of waste produced on the Tea Board’s specific tea waste portal.

“The Tea Board is taking concerted efforts to ensure higher price for made tea in the market,” the release said. “During the past few months, the green leaf price has been increasing in a sustainable manner and in the last month, the price has been fixed at ₹27.06 per kg by the board. To sustain this upward trend…intensive inspections have been carried out,” it added.