Show-cause notice issued to unregistered old age home in Tiruppur

June 17, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Social Welfare Department has issued show-cause notice to an unregistered old age home in Tiruppur district, after rescuing eight elderly women.

Acting on complaints of lack of proper care, Social Welfare Officer N. Ranjitha Devi inspected ‘Vasantha Illam’ functioning out of a rented house and issued instructions for its closure after determining that it had been functioning for close to two months without registration. There were complaints that the inmates were not fed well, and some had even alleged physical torture. Even for registered homes, the norms have been specified clearly.

Last year, the Madras High Court issued an order instructing the Social Welfare Department to oversee the daily operations of the homes, paying particular attention to the nutritional, hygienic and medical requirements of the inmates. Non-compliance will lead to action that would include cancellation of registration.

Though most of the homes do not receive funding, the Social Welfare Department has been taking steps to secure old age pensions to inmates, based on their family situation. There are many instances of the children of the inmates paying maintenance money on a monthly basis to the old age homes, in compliance with the orders issued by Revenue Divisional Order and the District Collector.

Also every registered home has to be managed by a committee and account for all contributions made in cash and kind.