Should put an end to family rule in Tamil Nadu, says Edappadi Palaniswami

December 13, 2022 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - Salem

Flaying the move to make Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Chief Minister’s son, a Minister, the AIADMK interim general secretary says DMK cadre who work for the party get nothing. He alleges that the DMK is running a corrupt government

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami speaking at a protest against the DMK government at Attur in Salem district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Former Chief Minister and interim general secretary of the AIADMK, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, urged the party cadre and people to put an end to the family rule [of DMK] in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

Speaking at a protest organised by the Salem rural district AIADMK in Attur, he said Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Chief Minister’s son, would be made a Minister on Wednesday. In the AIADMK, people who work for the party will be rewarded with high positions, and “ordinary cadre” can become the Chief Minister. However, DMK cadre who work for the party get nothing.

Mr. Palaniswami claimed that the DMK was running a corrupt government and, through the movie company run by the Chief Minister’s family members, was allegedly converting the black money earned through corruption.

He said the DMK came to power in Tamil Nadu by making false promises, and in the upcoming parliamentary election in 2024, people would teach a lesson to the DMK. He also backed the AIADMK alliance to win all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Mr. Palaniswami said Tamil Nadu Finance Minister had himself admitted that due to inflation, prices of all commodities increased and people lost their purchasing power. Considering the plight of people, the Chief Minister should stop giving importance to his family members, and give importance to people of the State.

Mr. Palaniswami claimed that the State’s law and order situation was at an all-time low. The DMK government had also halted the AIADMK’s welfare schemes such as free laptops, gold for mangalsutra and Amma Mini Clinic. He also pointed out that due to the 7.5% internal reservation for government school students brought by the AIADMK government, 564 students got medical seats this year, compared to just nine students in 2017.

Stressing how the Chennai Mayor and Commissioner hung on to the vehicle when the Chief Minister went to inspect damages caused by Cyclone Mandous recently, Mr. Palaniswami said it was distressing to see such things, and asked officials not to be slaves to the ruling party.

