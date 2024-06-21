Shortage of teachers at government school hits students in Bargur hills in Erode

Lack of adequate number of teachers at the Government Higher Secondary School at Devarmalai in Bargur Hills has hit the students hard as parents claim that it is taking a toll on the education system in the hill area paving way for dropouts. They urge the School Education Department to fill the vacancies at the earliest.

Located 12 k.m. from Thamaraikarai, the school was started as a primary school in 1963 and was upgraded over the years.

In 2016, the school was upgraded as a higher secondary school and currently about 350-plus students are studying from Classes 6 to 12. The allotted teacher posts from classes 6 to 10 is nine while there are only three teachers, two for English and one for social science for handling classes now.

In 2022, an arts group was started and the first batch of students passed out in the current academic year. But, there are no teachers for Economics, Commerce, History and Accountancy as the posts were yet to be sanctioned.

For all the three groups in Plus One and Plus Two, there are teachers only for Tamil, English, Chemistry and Botany.

Last year, a few staff were posted on deputation and as temporary staff. “But, they have moved to other schools this year,” said a teacher, speaking on condition of anonymity. The teacher said currently the school has only three teachers for 250 students from classes 6 to 10 and four teachers for 100-plus students of classes 11 and 12. “Students wrote their Plus Two board examination without teachers this year and hence, parents are unwilling to admit their kids this year,” said a resident.

Residents said the nearest higher secondary school is over 15 km away and students have to traverse reserve forest areas and poor roads. “In the absence of public transport, we cannot risk the lives of our wards by sending them to school at Thamaraikarai or Bargur,” said a resident.

T. Sampath, Chief Educational Officer, Erode district, was not available for comments.

Sources in the Education Department said through general counselling for teachers, vacancies would be filled up until which temporary teachers would be appointed to handle the classes.

