Shortage of funds hinders elephant mitigation measures in Coimbatore district, say farmers

February 09, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Lack of adequate funds for fuel to operate patrol vehicles and other expenses are alleged to have hindered effective mitigation of wild elephants entering agricultural lands bordering forests in Coimbatore district.

Farmers allege that field staff cite the above reasons for inability to attend to every calls made by farmers, about crop-raiding elephants.

“Due to inadequate allotment of funds for fuel, the field staff claim that they are unable to reach every spot when we, farmers, send alerts. Also, they are using fire crackers, which is used to drive out elephants, sparingly due to shortage of funds,” said a farmer from Kembanur village where a heard of six elephants made damages to crops on Thursday morning.

Villagers noticed the herd, comprising two calves, around 5.45 a.m. Though an alert was sent to the Forest Department, field staff did not reach the spot. Later, a group of farmers chased the herd back to the forest by 9 a.m., said the farmer.

Another farmer claimed that the field staff requested them not to call, if the elephants are outside the forest but not inside cultivating lands. “This request does not make sense as it takes hardly a few minutes for elephants to enter agricultural lands. We feel that it is better to alert the staff before elephants enter agricultural lands and start raiding crops,” he said.

A few officers and field staff said that they were doing their best to mitigate negative interactions between humans and elephants with available funds.

Conservator of Forests S. Ramasubramanian said the charges by the farmers were not true. “We have sufficient funds under the Project Elephant and the Rapid Response Team”, he said.