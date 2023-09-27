Shortage of fertilizer hits plantations in Tamil Nadu

September 27, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Plantations in the State cultivating tea, coffee, rubber and spices on 1.3 lakh ha are hit by shortage in availability of fertilizers for almost a year.

According to the Planters’ Association of Tamil Nadu (PAT), the Department of Fertilizers said in a communication dated November 9, 2021 that as per data received from Plantation Boards and associations, planters will be eligible for 36 bags of fertilizers per hectare annually.

It is estimated that Tamil Nadu requires 46.44 lakh bags of subsidised fertilizers a year. Since the Agriculture Department said there was no clarity on the specific requirement of urea, MOP and DAP, the plantation industry suggested in August last year that the distribution should be 20 bags of urea per year per hectare, 14 bags of MOP and two bags of DAP/ SOA/ Zinc Sulphate. The Department of Agriculture had a meeting in January this year to finalise the fertilizer allocation for the Kharif season and the plantation industry was told that the requirement of 20 bags of urea was high and they will get 12 bags of urea.

“Plantations are now being allowed only a truncated supply of around 60 % of their actual urea requirement. That too is not being made available on time, due to several logistical issue related to urea distribution in the State. This has adversely affected the nutrient application schedule of our member plantations,” it said.

Urea availability is an issue only for plantations in Tamil Nadu and if the situation is not rectified, plantations in Tamil Nadu will become uncompetitive as delayed application of nutrients will affect the yields, the association said. The United Planters’ Association of Southern States (UPASI) and the PAT have been pursuing the issue for the last one year.

T.J. Varghese Vaidyan, chairman of the PAT, said the plantations in Tamil Nadu require bulk quantities of the fertilizers. There are no storage points in the Nilgiris and the fertilizers are stored in Coimbatore district and transported to the Nilgiris. This should also be addressed, he said.