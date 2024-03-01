Shortage of electricity meters hits consumers in Coimbatore and nearby districts of Tamil Nadu

March 01, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Gowri, who built a house last month at a village near Kangayam in Tiruppur district, is yet to get electricity connection for the new house. She was told that current consumption assessment meters were not available and hence the connection could not be given immediately.

“It is learnt that service connections could not be given since the beginning of January because of meter shortage (in Coimbatore region). The meters are yet to reach the section offices. When the meters arrive these are said to be adequate to clear the backlog till the second or third week of February,” said K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause.

“There is no meter shortage as of now and we will get the new meters tomorrow,” said an official of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) in Coimbatore.

However, Mr. Kathirmathiyon said, “We are receiving complaints that a large number of consumers are unable to get their new single phase connections and LT CT service connections for want of meters for more than a month. This problem is prevailing for the past few months. Similarly defective meters were not replaced for several months,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kathirmathiyon said that according to supply code regulation 7 (3), the consumer could provide the meters and only if they were unable too, the licensee (the Tangedco) should provide the meters. However, the licensee not only refused to accept meters from consumers but also failed to provide the same, resulting in delay of connections.

“Even now, the Tangedco has said that the consumers can get the meters. But, it has not specified the vendors or the serial numbers and so the consumers cannot buy the meters on their own yet,” he said.

Further, as per 27 (1) (a) of Distribution Code, new service connections should be given within a maximum period of one week or the licensee should pay compensation to the consumers. There was no word from the Tangedco so far on compensation for the consumers affected by the shortage in meters, he alleged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.