Shortage of classrooms hits students at govt. school in Erode

As against the requirement of 21 classrooms, the Government Higher Secondary School at Nanjappa Goundan Valasu at Surampatti in Erode has only 12.

Erode

30 January 2022 23:13 IST

The school has 673 students studying in Classes VI to XI and 30 teachers

The Government Higher Secondary School at Nanjappa Goundan Valasu in Surampatti in the city, which was upgraded last year, lacks sufficient classrooms and parents wanted steps taken on a war-footing to construct new classrooms to accommodate all the students.

Started as an elementary school in 1963, the school was upgraded as a middle school in 1985, as a high school in 2011 and as a higher secondary school in January 2021.

At present, the school has 673 students in Classes VI to XI, in both Tamil and English mediums, and 30 teachers. After the school was upgraded as a high school, seven classrooms were constructed on the premises of the Corporation Middle School at Teachers Colony in 2019 and classes for VIII to XI were conducted there. In the old building that is located one km away from the new building, classes for VI and XII were conducted

However, as against the total requirement of 21 classrooms, only 12 are available in both the buildings for the higher secondary school.

The assistant headmaster monitors the classrooms at the old building while the headmaster monitors the classrooms in the new building.

The present strength of Plus One is 113 and except for a RMSA laboratory, the school has no laboratory for science or computer science. Students have to visit nearby schools for their practical examinations and for the Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School for writing their board examinations.

Though the Public Works Department had demolished a dilapidated building on the old school premises, construction of classrooms is yet to begin. Parents wanted adequate classrooms constructed until which temporary structures were erected for conducting classes. “Since physical classes will resume from February 1, how can they follow COVID-19 norms and accommodate all the students in the available classrooms,” a parent questioned.

Proposals submitted

Sources in the Education Department said proposals were submitted last year seeking adequate classrooms at the earliest as all the students could not be accommodated in compliance with the standard operating procedure.