Short termination of trains due to engineering works in Erode on May 5

May 03, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

 To facilitate engineering works between Erode and Thottipalayam railways stations on Erode – Tiruppur stretch, a few changes have been made in train services on May 5. 

A release from the Salem Railway Division said that steel girders of a railway bridge are to be replaced with pre-stressed concrete slabs on Friday. 

Train No.16843 Tiruchi Junction – Palakkad Town Train will be short terminated at Erode Railway Station. The train will run from Tiruchi Junction to Erode station only and it will not run from Erode to Palakkad Town station. Likewise, Train No.16321 Nagercoil Junction – Coimbatore Junction will be short terminated at Erode Railway Station.  The train will run from Nagercoil Junction to Erode station only and it will not run from Erode to Coimbatore Junction. 

On May 6, Train No.16844 Palakkad Town – Tiruchi Junction train will not run from Palakkad Town to Erode railway station.  It will leave from Erode railway station and run up to Tiruchi, the release added. 

