April 13, 2024 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - ERODE

With engineering works to be carried out at Vijayamangalam railway yard situated between Ingur – Uthukuli railway stations in Erode – Tiruppur sector, Train No.16843 Tiruchi – Palakkad Town Unreserved Express will be short-terminated on April 15. A release from Salem Railway Division said the train, leaving Tiruchi at 1 p.m., will be short terminated at Erode railway station and the train will run only from Tiruchi junction to Erode junction.