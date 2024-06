In view of engineering works planned in the Erode – Tiruppur stretch, Train No.16843 Tiruchi – Palakkad Town Train will be short-terminated on June 28 and 30 at Erode Railway Junction. A release from Salem Railway Division said the train will run from Tiruchi to Erode only. An unreserved special train will be operated from Erode to Palakkad Town, leaving Erode after 5 p.m. The train will have the same stoppages of Train No. 16843, the release added.

