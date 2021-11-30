Short-term credit through PACS for farmers

Krishnagiri

30 November 2021 00:08 IST

With the allocation of ₹ 195 crore towards crop loan for Krishnagiri, the farmers have been urged to approach the respective Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) to avail themselves of interest-free farm loan.

According to District Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy, all PACS are lending to farmers, who are members, farm credit free of interest. Under this, on individual guarantee farm credit of up to ₹1.60 lakh, and upon mortgage, loan up to ₹ 3 lakh shall be given.

According to the administration, as on date, farm loans to the tune of ₹ 70.78 crore have been disbursed to over 12,668 farmers in the district. Further, the annual farm credit target of ₹ 195 crore has been set for the year. Farmers of the district are encouraged to approach the respective PACS to avail themselves of the loan facility.

Advertising

Advertising

In addition, all PACS have geared up their membership drive. Farmers seeking registration as members should produce proof of identity, residence, ownership of land through patta and sitta to the concerned societies and seek membership.

Further, independent loans for the differently-abled, self help groups and mid-term loans are also offered to members in the district.

Dharmapuri has been set an annual credit target of ₹ 325 crore as short term loans through its PACS.

As on date, 13,760 farmer members have received credit to the tune of ₹93.57 crore, according to the district administration.