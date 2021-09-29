Coimbatore

Short film wins award at Toronto festival

Ramakaushalyan Ramakrishnan’s short film Sivanum Mohiniyum has won the Jury Award for Best LGBTQ themed short film at the Toronto Tamil Film Festival.

The 20-minute movie is based on how one person’s pride affects another person’s life, says Mr. Ramakrishnan, a 19-year old photo journalism student. Pursuing Bachelor of Arts: Documentary Photography And Photojournalism at the London College Of Communication in the U.K., Mr. Ramakaushalyan says the award was not expected. “We actually made the film to put it on social media,” he said. The short movie team included Neeraj M. Selva - the music director, Pranav Venkatesh was the actor, and Kaushik the Editor.

“I have currently made three art works after the film. Moonsoon Embryo is a short film. Oh Moon Let Me Tell You the Story of the Sun is a musical short film I made for Neeraj M. Selva. Blue Bird is a feature film that is stopped due to lack of funding,” he said.

“I plan to keep making art, either through photography or films,” says Mr. Ramakaushalyan, who hails from Karur and was a resident of Coimbatore for two years.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 29, 2021 12:34:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/short-film-wins-award-at-toronto-festival/article36725905.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY