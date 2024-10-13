GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Short film to create awareness on skin donation screened in Coimbatore

Published - October 13, 2024 08:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

‘Thenmozhi’, a short film to create awareness on skin donation, was screened at Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore on October 10. Kanagavalli Shanmuganathan, Chairman and Managing Director of Ganga Hospital, inaugurated the screening of the short film directed by Kumar Thangavel.

All India People’s Rights and Legal Awareness Association organised the screening, which was attended by S. Raja Sabapathy, Chairman of the Division of Plastic Surgery, Ganga Hospital, S. Rajasekaran, Chairman of the Department of Orthopaedics, N. Sundaravadivelu, District Governor of Rotary District 3201, doctors and Rotarians.

Consultant Plastic Surgeon Raja Shanmuga Krishnan highlighted that skin donation could save the lives of patients who suffered burns. Skin and eye donations could be made within six hours of death.

A release said that Ganga Hospital, which had a skin bank, could be contacted within the six time frame for skin donations and a team would come to the place of death and harvest the skin, a procedure of about 30 minutes. There would be no disfigurement to the body after the procedure. Since its launch in 2015, the hospital’s skin bank has received 351 skin donations and they were used for the treatment of 244 patients from 24 hospitals across the country, said the release.

Office bearers of the All India People’s Rights and Legal Awareness Association, namely R.K. Kumar, V.H. Subrahmaniam, Latha Arjunan, R. Rajeshkumar, R. RameshKumar and Radhakrishnan were present.

Published - October 13, 2024 08:35 pm IST

