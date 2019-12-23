Short film on e-beat system of Salem police released

A short film on the functioning of complaint feedback system and e-beat system practised by the Salem City Police was released here on Sunday.

City Police Commissioner T.Senthil Kumar along with K.Shankar, IG, Crime Branch-CID released the CD of short film.

The complaint feedback system was introduced during Mr. Shankar’s tenure as CoP here. In the system, the complaints received at police stations were digitally recorded on to a portal. After an hour or so, after the complainants left the station, officials from Commissioner’s office would call the complainants and check whether they were satisfied with the handling of the complaint. Every month, the complaint would be attended again by senior police officials if the complainant was not satisfied. The system was developed by students of the Government Engineering College here.

Similarly, the e-beat system used QR codes instead of physical books to monitor whether the police personnel were visiting all points in their beat.

Mr. Shankar said that the idea was to use information technology for better functioning of the system. “Under the e-beat system, the police officer has to physically go to the point and scan the QR code to get it marked. The system improved visible policing and the beat officer movement can be monitored with GPS facilities,” he said.

Mr. Senthil said that the complaint feedback system had increased the number of complaints registered at police stations many fold. “While the number of complaints received during 2018 was 5,800, we have received 23,000 complaints in 2019,” he said.

He added that in the e-beat system, a beat officer would be able to scan a QR code only after a gap of 10 minutes from the earlier one. Mr.Senthil said that he had revised the time window to 15 minutes now.