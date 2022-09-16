Short film competition for college students in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore City Police (West Zone) in association with the Rotary Texcity have announced a short film competition for college students to create awareness against drug abuse. The contest is for students of colleges in Coimbatore city and rural areas. The entries should be of three to five minutes and the last date for submission is October 20. The best five movies will be screened at ‘Yuva 2022’ to be held in the city on November 18. According to the organisers, the director of the winning movie will get an opportunity to become an assistant director of Lokesh Kanagaraj. For more details, contact organisers at 98422-25310, 98946-39959, 0422-2301737, yuva@rotarytexcity.com and iscbecity@gmail.com.

Ozone Day observed

The ENVIS Resource Partner on Forest Genetic Resources and Tree Improvement at the Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding, Coimbatore, organised an awareness campaign on Friday to observe International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer. An online awareness quiz on ozone was conducted for students from August 10 to September 15. E-certificates were awarded to all participants. As part of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change’s (MoEFCC) reintroduction of cheetah in India, various awareness activities and lectures have been arranged for school and college students in Coimbatore district.