Shops violating COVID-19 protocol warned of action in Coimbatore

Shops violating COVID-19 safety protocol would face severe action, a press release issued by the Coimbatore Corporation said.

Shops selling meat, fish, other commercial establishments and showrooms should strictly follow the protocol, ensure that their customers maintained physical distancing norms and wore mask. Meat and fish shops should mandatorily have markings with two metre space in front of their shops.

If the Corporation found any violation, it would first fine the establishment and in case of repeated violation would seal and shut those, warned the release quoting Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian. The release also asked shopkeepers not to patronise customers without mask and asked them to take the responsibility of educating their customers.