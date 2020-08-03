Coimbatore

Shops to remain open till 7 p.m. in Salem

Shops in Salem will remain open till 7 p.m., District Collector S.A. Raman said in a release here on Monday.

Mr. Raman said that groceries, vegetable stores in the district can operate from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m and other businesses from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hotels and tea shops can serve customers from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and only takeaway services would be allowed between from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Mr. Raman said that legal action would be taken against business spaces found violating COVID-19 safety norms.

