Shops to remain open till 10 p.m. in Coimbatore city

Coimbatore

22 August 2021 23:32 IST

But weekend restrictions in select locations to continue

Coimbatore district administration has eased the additional restriction it had placed on the business hours of shops by allowing all commercial establishments to function till 10 p.m.

A release from Collector G.S. Sameeran said following consultation with stakeholders, Coimbatore City and Rural police officials, Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner and others, the administration had decided to allow shops and other establishments to function till 10 p.m. This would come into effect starting August 23.

Cinemas could function, but with 50% seating capacity. The staff managing the cinemas should be vaccinated, the release said added that all other ease of restriction that the State government had announced a few day ago would be applicable till September 6.

However, the administration, after consultation with the Corporation, had decided to extend the imposition of Sunday restriction on shops on Cross Cut Road, 100 Feet Road, Gandhipuram 5th, 6th and 7th streets, Oppanakara Street, Ramamoorthy Street, Saramedu Road (Royal Theatre Junction) , Rice Mill Road, N.P. Itteri Road, Ellai Thottam and Thudiyalur junctions.

In the above places all shops except those selling milk, vegetables and medicines would remain shut on Sundays.

Likewise malls would remain shut, the Pollachi cattle market on Sundays and so would parks, recreation places and tourist attractions, the release added and explained this was to further bring down the COVID-19 cases in the district.

The release further said that while schools would reopen for students of classes nine to Plus Two and colleges and polytechnic colleges for students on turn basis, the managements should ensure that all staff were vaccinated. This included non-teaching staff as well.