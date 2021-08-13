Shops to remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays in crowded areas

ERODE

13 August 2021 23:16 IST

Except for medical, milk, groceries, vegetable shops and hotels, all other shops located at places where people gather in large numbers will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Following an increase in COVID-19 cases in the district, Collector H. Krishnanunni announced new restrictions from August 9 that allows shops to function from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Also, restrictions were imposed on shops that function in crowded areas as it could turn into a source for the spread of COVID-19 during the weekends.

Hence, shops located in Eswaran Kovil Street, TVS Street, Gandhiji Road, Brindha Street, Old Central Theatre Road, Manikoondu, RKV Road, Mettur Road, Stoney Bridge, VOC Park, Cauvery Road, Bhavani – Cauvery Road, Kooduthurai, Ammapettai Town and Mangalapadithurai, Gobichettipalayam – Market and Bazaar Street, Sathyamangalam – Varathampalayam Nirmala Theatre Junction, Puliyampatti, Madhampalayam Junction, Puliyampatti Bus Stand opposite, Talavadi Basweswara Bus Stand, T.N. Palayam bus stand and D.G. Pudur will be closed.

Hotels were allowed to function with 50% seating capacity while takeaway service is only allowed from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Only parcel service is allowed in tea shops that will function from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.