Shops to close early in districts

Seven traders associations in Coimbatore have said that their member shops will be open only from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day from Monday.

In a joint announcement, the associations said that since there are COVID-19 cases reported every day in Coimbatore district, it was decided to restrict the timing the shops will remain open. It is more as a precautionary measure.

The associations that have come together are: Coimbatore Malligai Traders, Bazaar Street branch of Tamil Nadu Traders, Coimbatore Consumer Products Distributors, Coimbatore Cooking Oil Traders, TK Market Traders, Coimbatore Jaggery Traders, and Coimbatore District Plastic Traders.

TK Market will be closed on Sunday and if it is open on Monday, it will be only for a restricted timing, said the Market Traders’ Association president M. Rajendran.

Krishnagiri/Dharmapuri

The Krishnagiri Chamber of Commerce has announced self-regulation for commercial establishments restricting the shopping timings from June 22 in the district.

Starting from Monday, shops will be open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m, in view of the spike in the cases of infections. With the districts seeing an influx in the number of returnees, the number of cases of infections are increasing on a daily basis. To contain the spread, commercial establishments have announced self-regulation, by restricting the number of hours. All shops shall close at 3 pm.

In Denkanikottai, a full lockdown has been announced for the town panchayat here and the entire town panchayat area has been declared a containment zone from June 21 to July 4. Public are dissuaded from stepping out. Shops shall be open from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. and only one member per family shall be allowed to step out to buy provisions. Further, the town panchayat administration has urged public to call 04347-235056; and the tahsildar’s office on 04347-235041 for any assistance.

Similarly in Dharmapuri, traders’ associations of Pennagaram, Eriyur and Paapireddypatty have independently announced restrictions on the number of hours. Shops shall remain open only from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those shops violating the restrictions will be fined ₹1,000, Paapireddyatty Traders’ Association has warned.

Erode

Federation of All Trade and Industry Associations of Erode District (FATIA) has said that shops and other establishments would function from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. only from June 22 to 30 in the district.

In a press release, its general secretary C. Balakrishnan said that to support the government in the fight against COVID-19, the federation has decided to open shops only eight hours a day for nine days from Monday. The release asked the traders to ensure personal distancing at establishments as a precautionary measure and cooperate with authorities.