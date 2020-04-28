Shops to be open till 1 p.m. in Tiruppur

Grocery shops and other essential outlets will be kept opened from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Wednesday till May 3.

“Whatever restrictions were present before April 26 will continue,” Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar said. The temporary vegetable markets that were functioning at seven locations in the city will reopen on Wednesday morning, he said. However, restrictions in the 12 containment zones in the Corporation limits will continue until further notice.

Home delivery by mobile vegetable markets and meat shops will continue till May 3, Mr. Sivakumar said.

A senior police officer with Tiruppur City Police said that crowds are not expected in any grocery shops or markets as prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC will continue to be enforced. “Many people might have stocked for more than three days,” he said, referring to the panic buying situation on Saturday. The existing police personnel will continue to monitor the city from Wednesday till May 3, the officer said.

Tiruppur was one of the five cities in the State where a complete lockdown within the existing nationwide lockdown was announced by the State government. The complete lockdown began at 6 a.m. on Sunday and ended at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.