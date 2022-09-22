Shops shut, police deployed at Namakkal village due to communal tension

Two class XII boys belonging to Scheduled Caste were assaulted for asking the traders’ association head to avoid obscene language in public, during his quarrel with another man

The Hindu Bureau NAMAKKAL
September 22, 2022 16:26 IST

Shops were shut and police personnel were deployed at Periya Manali in Namakkal district on September 22, 2022 on account of communal tension | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tension prevailed at Periya Manali, as shops were shut in support of a traders association president and 22 persons were arrested as a preventive measure on Thursday, following a recent brawl between the president and two Scheduled Caste schoolboys.

According to the police, Thangamani (56) of Periya Manali, near Vaiyappamalai in Namakkal district, is the president of the Periya Manali traders association and an AIADMK party cadre.

In the evening of September 16, a quarrel broke out between Mr. Thangamani and a truck driver when the driver did not give space for Mr. Thangamani’s car to pass through the road.

During the spat between the duo, two class XII students belonging to Schedule Caste (SC) asked Mr. Thangamani not to use obscene words in the public. Irked by this, he argued with the boys, and it soon turned into a brawl.

In support of Mr. Thangamani, his sons Bhoobalan (31), and Sekar (45) attacked the boys and allegedly asked them to kneel down and apologise to their father.

Later, a few Dalit outfits that came in support of the boys, admitted them to Namakkal Government Hospital. Mr. Thangamani was also admitted to the hospital.

Receiving complaints from both the parties, Elachipalayam police registered a case against Thangamani, his son Bhoobalan, and Sekar under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The police have also filed a case against the two students and are conducting an investigation. Mr. Thangamani’s two sons Bhoobalan and Sekar went absconding.

In support of Bhoobalan, most shops in Periya Manali downed their shutters on Thursday.

A meeting organised by the caste Hindus to discuss the issue at a wedding hall was stopped by the police, and 22 people were arrested as a preventive measure. Later in the afternoon, they were released.

Police have been deployed in Periya Manali to prevent any untoward incident.

