Shops shut early in Coimbatore

Members of more than 20 trade associations in Coimbatore downed shutters at around 5 p.m. on Monday as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19.

Traders of vegetables and food items who have shops in Raja Street and nearby areas have decided to close business by 5 p.m.

According to TK Market Vegetable Traders Association president M. Rajendran, vegetable and fruit traders downed shutters by 2.30 p.m. and grocery stores by 5 p.m.

Coimbatore Malligai Merchants Association president Prabhakaran said that the number of people visiting bazaar area to buy grocery items was increasing. If shops were open till 9 p.m., customers keep coming till then. On Monday, most of them closed the shops by 5.30 p.m., he said.

Joint secretary of the Federation of Trade Associations - Coimbatore, S. Natarajan, said that 14 trade associations, mainly dealing with industrial products, electronics, and furniture, have decided to close early.

The shops located mainly on Nanjappa Road, Uppilipalayam area, Kattoor, Ganapathy, Mettupalayam Road, and Oppanakara Street will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for 15 days to reduce overcrowding. This is a voluntary decision by the traders. Except for textile shops, large stores, and supermarkets, almost all the traders have decided to close early, sources in the trade said.

Almost 90 % of jewellery shops also closed early. Customers are coming from other cities and staff come by bus from different places. It is better to be cautious and not to allow the situation to get worse, according to Coimbatore Jewellers Association.

In Tiruppur district, the Federation of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Associations has decided that from Tuesday all shops will function only between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.