Shops sealed, public fined for COVID-19 protocol violations

With the new set of COVID-19 restrictions coming into force, officials continue to impose fine on violators for the second consecutive day.

In the Nilgiris, the district administration sealed three shops, including a medical store, on Friday. According to officials, two of the shops were sealed for failing to enforce physical distancing norms and control the number of people entering the shops. The medical store was sealed as one of the employees tested positive for COVID-19, and the other workers did not get tested.

District Collector J. Innocent Divya along with Superintendent of Police R. Pandiarajan, and Sub-Collector Monika Rana inspected the Udhagamandalam Municipal Market, Farmers’ Market and the Udhagamandalam town bus stand. The officials warned people at the shops to maintain physical distancing and wear mask.

The Collector told reporters it was extremely concerning to see the crowd around the busy market area in Udhagamandalam despite the restrictions. “The number of beds available is less due to the increase in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19,” Ms. Divya said and appealed to the residents to stay indoors unless it was absolutely necessary to venture out to purchase essential commodities.

In Erode, Corporation officials imposed fine on traders at the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market on Friday. On Thursday, the officials imposed fine on 20 temporary shops functioning outside the market. Over 720 shops were functioning in the market and the Corporation erected barricades and a queue system was enforced for buyers.

Officials, through the public address system, asked the public to ensure physical distancing and wear mask. Also, thermal scanning was done and sanitiser was given to the public at the entrance. The officials imposed a fine of ₹ 200 on 15 traders and the public for not wearing mask.

The Salem Railway Division has collected ₹66,500 as fine till end of April from passengers for violating the safety protocols. As part of enforcing the guidelines, the officials were permitted to collect maximum fine of ₹500 from violators. According to railway officials, from April 17 to 30, the Division registered 133 cases for not wearing mask and collected the fine.