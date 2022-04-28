Shops sealed over rent dues in Salem

The Salem Corporation sealed four of its rental spaces at the New Bus Stand over dues in rent payment on Wednesday.

According to a release, the Corporation has four commercial spaces in the first floor of the bus stand and each of the leassees had rental dues to the tune of ₹46.94 lakh, ₹37.64 lakh, ₹37.60 lakh and ₹46.74 lakh respectively. Despite repeated notices, the leassees failed to pay the rent dues. The Corporation cancelled their licences and sealed the shop premises.

According to Corporation officials, as on April 20, the Corporation has to collect rental dues of ₹5.25 crore from Sooramangalam and Ammapet zones.