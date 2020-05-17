Coimbatore

Shops sealed for violations

Staff Reporter

Shops including a jewellery showroom and a textile showroom were sealed for violations here on Thursday.

Collector C. Kathiravan, Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan, Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan along with officials inspected various shops in the city. A reputed jewellery showroom on Cauvery Road and a textile showroom on Perundurai Road were found operating the air-conditioning units for customers which is against the norms laid down by the State government. Likewise, customers were found consuming tea inside a bakery near Ellai Mariamman Temple and at a tea shop on Park Road. The showrooms and shops were sealed and the Collector asked the police to register case against the owners.

Mr. Sakthi Ganesan said that shops were allowed to function only after the owners agreed to adhere to the norms laid down by the government and warned of action against violating it.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 17, 2020 5:54:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/shops-sealed-for-violations/article31607817.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY