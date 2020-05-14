Shops sealed for violations

Shops, including a jewellery and textile showroom, were sealed for violations here on Thursday.

Collector C. Kathiravan, Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan, Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan along with officials inspected various shops in the city. A reputed jewellery showroom on Cauvery Road and a textile showroom on Perundurai Road were found operating the air conditioning units for customers which is against the norms laid down by the State government. Likewise, customers were found consuming tea inside a bakery near Ellai Mariamman Temple and a tea shop at Park Road. The showrooms and shops were sealed and Collector asked the police to register case against the owners.

Mr. Sakthi Ganesan said that shops were allowed to function only after the owners agreed to adhere to the norms laid down by the government and warned of action against violating it.