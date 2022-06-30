Shops sealed for selling gutkha in Salem

Officials from the Food Safety Department along with the police sealed five shops for selling gutkha on Wednesday.

The department officials raided grocery and petty shops at Shevapet, Annathanapatti, M. Kollapatti and in the Steel Plant locality and seized the banned prodcuts. Cases were registered against these shops and the products were sent for a lab test. . The lab test confirmed that these items are not safe for consumption. Based on the report, the officials sent the report to the Commissioner of the Food Safety Department seeking permission to seal these shops.

On Wednesday, the officials sealed the five shops.