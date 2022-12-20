Shops sealed for not paying rent arrears in Tiruchengode

December 20, 2022 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchengode Municipality officials on Tuesday sealed four shops that failed to pay rent for the past 10 months.

The municipality leasesed 307 shops in the Old and New Bus Stand localities. The municipality has yet to receive ₹ 98.46 lakh in rent as of December of this year. Following this, the municipality served notice on the shopkeepers warning them that the permission granted to them would be revoked and the shop would be auctioned. But a few shopkeepers have paid the rent. Officials have also warned that a few more shops that failed to pay rent will be sealed in the coming days.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US