Shops sealed for not paying rent arrears in Tiruchengode

December 20, 2022 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchengode Municipality officials on Tuesday sealed four shops that failed to pay rent for the past 10 months.

The municipality leasesed 307 shops in the Old and New Bus Stand localities. The municipality has yet to receive ₹ 98.46 lakh in rent as of December of this year. Following this, the municipality served notice on the shopkeepers warning them that the permission granted to them would be revoked and the shop would be auctioned. But a few shopkeepers have paid the rent. Officials have also warned that a few more shops that failed to pay rent will be sealed in the coming days.

