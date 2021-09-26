Shops sealed for not paying rent arrears in Coimbatore

Coimbatore Corporation officials in Central Zone on Saturday sealed 25 shops in and around T.K. Market for not paying rent arrears. According to sources, the Corporation after identifying establishments that had not paid rent for over three years, sealed shops that together owed ₹ 67.47 lakh.

The sealed shops housed jewellery shops, vegetable shops, grocery stores among others. The Corporation had since July this year served notices asking the tenants to pay rent but as they failed to clear dues, the Corporation was forced to act, the sources said and added that the sealing operation followed Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara’s instructions.

The Corporation was likely to continue its sealing operation in and around T.K. Market as there were another 50-75 establishments that had not cleared dues, the sources added.